Rory McLeod - for one night only at Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club

Final guest for this season at Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club Sunday June 8, 7pm prompt.

Rory McLeod is a troubadour, songwriter, guitarist, virtuoso harmonica player, foot tapper, spoons rattling trombone player, fire eater and circus clown. He’s a world music minstrel with flamenco, blues, celtic and calypso influences in his songwriting and playing. He comes to Sowerby Bridge straight from gigs in Belgium before he heads back to dates in Germany.

“Rory McLeod must be the musical equivalent of a six or seven ball juggler” The Guardian

You can find Rory’s videos and recording details on https://rorymcleod.com

Support from local singers Pete Coe, Chris Manners, Damien Barber & others tbc.

Hollins Mill, Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2QG £9 (cash only)

www. ryburn3step.org.uk

Reservations advised 01 422 822569