Ryburn 3 Step Folk Club

Special guest, Marie Little, singing old & new songs from Lancashire & beyond on Sunday April 13, 7pm–10pm Admission £9 cash on the door.

Marie recorded her second LP ‘Marie Little’ for Bill Leader’s prestigious Trailer label in 1973 joining the most impressive stable of folk singers which included, Nic Jones, Dave Burland, Tony Rose, The Dransfields, Pete and Chris Coe, The High Level Ranters, Swan Arcade & more.

Moving from Salford to Sunderland Marie toured extensively but combined her folk career with running ‘Little Women’, a woman’s cooperative, running a pub and worked part-time with social services using her music to help people with learning difficulties. She went to college and completed a performing creative arts degree. She has always been in demand as a touring and recording folk singer and an entertainer who learned from the old hands.

Her early recordings fetch high prices on Ebay. ‘Factory Girl’ (£155) ‘Marie Little’(£47) Other more recent recordings include ‘My Eldorado’, ‘Roundabouts And Swings’.

“A warm personality and good quality songs, delivered in a relaxed manner” (Saltburn Festival)

The concert in Sowerby Bridge is intimate and purely acoustic with support from local musicians Pete Coe, John Bromley, Chris Manners.

Reservations advised 01422 822569 or [email protected]

www.ryburn3step.org.uk