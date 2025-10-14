Ryburn Folk Club at the Hollins Mill

Riley Baugus

Riley Baugus - Sunday 9th November - 7pm prompt.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riley Baugus represents the very best of old time American banjo and song. His powerful singing voice and his expert musicianship place him squarely in the next generation of the quality American roots tradition.

Riley is a native of the southern Appalachians. The Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina is where his roots lie, and he grew up learning the music and art of storytelling of the region from older musicians in the area. His solo show consists of a focus on banjos, ballads, stories and songs. Inducted into The Blue Ridge Mountain Hall Of Fame he joins such honourees as The Carter Family, Earl Scruggs and his friend Doc Watson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has toured in the UK for many years with Ira Bernstein, as part of the hugely popular Appalachian Roots project filling The Square Chapel several times.He’s played with Dirk Powell, and toured with Tim Eriksen in the States, as part of the Cold Mountain film tour. Riley has also recorded with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and Willie Nelson.

As usual, the folk club resident singers and musicians will be getting the evening off to a grand start.

Reservations advised 01422 822569 or [email protected]

Tickets £9 cash only