Star line-up for charity gala

Very special guests from sport and entertainment will be supporting Halifax charity Athletic Minds Foundation’s gala event at Dean Clough on Friday March 21.

Radio and television presenter Jenny Powell, and former boxer Johnny Nelson MBE, who remains the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion of all time, will be joined by Leeds based Indie-folk / Americana band The Dunwells at The Arches.

This unforgettable night of music, inspiration and impact will feature a gourmet dinner, talks and live music, all towards a meaningful cause.

The charity is dedicated to dismantling the stigma surrounding mental health, ensuring that everyone feels safe to seek help and discuss their well-being without fear of judgement. It runs free training at The Old Courthouse in Blackwall, a building it shares with Calderdale Music and The Wellness Centre

The story of Athletic Minds Foundation starts with its founder’s own struggles in life. Throughout his childhood Manuel Benages faced almost every possible struggle you can imagine. Manuel suffered depression, abuse, he was locked up in a care facility with no access to school, he had no father figure, he had an alcoholic and depressive mother. He lost his best friend to suicide, and his brother to an accidental overdose.

From being on the very verge of becoming that next suicide statistic, Manuel found, with the help of others, a fresh way to look at life “When you go through something in life and come out the other side, when you know what that darkness feels like before seeing the light, you then just want to help everybody”, Manuel says – and his charity does just that.

Jenny Powell told us: "I'm pleased to be supporting Athletic Minds Foundation. Their crucial work goes on every week. So many people in Halifax turn to Athletic Minds when they need help. The charity makes a huge difference – it's even live-changing. I hope that readers of The Halifax Courier will join me in supporting them by coming to the event, or simply by making a donation".

A few tickets are still available from athleticminds.co.uk/gala-celebration