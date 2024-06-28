Step Back In Time At Vintage Tuesdays At Tickles Bradford, Get On Your Dancing Shoes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A well know Bradford bar is helping the older generation step back in time with their authentic vintage Tuesday afternoon's and everyone is invited along for a dance and a toe tapping good time.

Tickles on Ivegate, has a proud heritage with its building alone dating back as far as 1884. This iconic building was given a superb refurbishment, being developed into a purpose built live music venue, giving birth to Tickles Music Hall.

Tickles Music Hall in Bradford have been running a well known afternoon for the older generation which is on its successful 9 years of running known as 'Vintage Tuesdays' the afternoon means so much to the older generation in Bradford and is 100% dementia friendly, music acts ranging from the 50s, 60s and 70s play love weekly to jam packed audiences which is great to see.

Ellen Boyle said: "I was inspired to start Vintage Tuesdays because I noticed there wasn't anything specifically for our older Customers. They seem to have been completely forgotten. I spoke to a few of them about it and they loved the idea of an afternoon dedicated to them which was age and dementia friendly, Where they could listen to the music from their youth. Meet new and old friends, have a dance and enjoy the nostalgia.

Tickles in Bradford

Vintage Tuesdays has been running for 9 years now. It's just become the highlight of the week for many.

We don't have a selected age group. It's for those who love the music of the 50s and 60s having said that we often include 70s and a few classic soul songs from the Motown genre. It's a real mix and there's plenty of Rock N Roll. People come through our doors and feel energised. Their faces light up. If I had to say what age group I'd say from 45 to 95 and many still able to dance. They have made new friendships and also caught up with friends they haven't seen for 40 or 50 years.

We have live entertainment which includes acts from all over the UK. The acts are picked that we know keep the crowd entertained. One week it might be Rock N Roll and Jive. The following week it could be 60s Female performing Connie Francis, Brenda Lee. We feature Elvis regularly as he's a big favourite. We have all the genres that appeal to this age group on Tuesday Afternoon it's their day.

Occasionally on a Saturday night I've dared to put a 60s night on. There has been a massive interest in it as younger people seem to have developed a liking for this genre. When you have Films like Dirty Dancing and Grease that were so iconic and programs like Call the midwife and That one about the queen ( forgot name) it seems to have rekindled a passion for the music and fashion if the 50s & 60s There are performers Like The Kilkennys who are travelling over from Ireland in October, we also have a family panto, Alice In Wonderland playing here 2 days in august that are packing out our venue which is amazing to see weekly'

I think its lovely that Tickles had brought Vintage Tuesdays for the older generations somewhere safe for them to go one afternoon a week to feel seen and heard, let me tell you it was lovely to see them on the dance floor having the absolute time of their life.

Tickles also had a very popular Saturday night scene with different genres of live music every week, Thursdays every other week now has live music in the afternoon pulling in the crowds with the best atmosphere .