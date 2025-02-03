Step up & Wobble Classes - fun and effective falls prevention exercise in Halifax

Plus Health Company's 12 week falls prevention programme, which is physiotherapist-led, continues to demonstrate its clinical effectiveness as well as confidence-boosting the people attending.

Each week, a small group of 'wobblers' get together for their Step up and Wobble class. It's a friendly and welcoming space where everyone attending has some concerns about falling.

The classes are varied but always include plenty of intentional wobbling, to develop the multiple systems involved in helping us achieve and maintain balance, as well as standing strengthening and aerobic exercises alongside a discussion about falls-related topics with a cuppa!

Clinical effectiveness is important when delivering classes like this, so pre and post objective measures are taken to track progress and outcomes. In all areas, all clients have improved significantly from a data perspective, but perhaps most importantly, clients report to feel better balanced, more confident, have not fallen and are enjoying the sessions.

Practicing getting on and off the floor using the reciprocal chaining approach

Plus Health Co are now looking for new recruits, for the next cycle starting at the beginning of March. For further details, please get in touch with Jen Redfern on 07824 380358 / 01422 345088 or email [email protected]