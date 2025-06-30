5 Mistakes That Changed History, the smash hit history show by Paul Coulter comes to Halifax's Victoria Theatre
It is about five people and how their mistakes – big and small – changed the world. The show will be at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Friday July 4 at 7:30pm.
Blending history, storytelling and comedy the show has been a smash-hit, sell-out success on the comedy festival circuit, selling out both Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Adelaide Fringe Festival twice in 2023 and 2024.
Suitable for history lovers from nine to 90 plus, the show was named by British Comedy Guide as one of the Best Reviewed Edinburgh Fringe Shows 2024 and was chosen as one of the Picks of the Fringe.
Penguin Random House has recently turned the show into a book 10 Mistakes That Changed History which is on shelves now.
5 Mistakes That Changed History is history as you wish you had learned it back at school: a greatest-hits of bad leadership decisions, misguided acts of heroism and catastrophic lapses of judgement.
If you love history, don’t let your mistake be missing out on this show.
Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.