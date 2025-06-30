5 Mistakes That Changed History, the smash hit history show by Paul Coulter comes to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 30th Jun 2025, 09:22 BST
Blending history, storytelling and comedy the show has been a smash-hit, sell-out success on the comedy festival circuit,placeholder image
Blending history, storytelling and comedy the show has been a smash-hit, sell-out success on the comedy festival circuit,
We all make mistakes, but rarely do they change the course of time – 5 Mistakes That Changed History is a historical storytelling show performed by historian and comedian Paul Coulter.

It is about five people and how their mistakes – big and small – changed the world. The show will be at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Friday July 4 at 7:30pm.

Blending history, storytelling and comedy the show has been a smash-hit, sell-out success on the comedy festival circuit, selling out both Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Adelaide Fringe Festival twice in 2023 and 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Suitable for history lovers from nine to 90 plus, the show was named by British Comedy Guide as one of the Best Reviewed Edinburgh Fringe Shows 2024 and was chosen as one of the Picks of the Fringe.

Penguin Random House has recently turned the show into a book 10 Mistakes That Changed History which is on shelves now.

5 Mistakes That Changed History is history as you wish you had learned it back at school: a greatest-hits of bad leadership decisions, misguided acts of heroism and catastrophic lapses of judgement.

If you love history, don’t let your mistake be missing out on this show.

Tickets: 01422 351158 and https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on

Related topics:Victoria TheatreTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice