Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat adds Halifax's Victoria Theatre date to its world tour

Award-winning Operation Mincemeat is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

The Olivier Award®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated Best Musical, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is launching a globe-spanning world tour and is coming to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, for eight performances next year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve.

Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper, Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of the Second World War,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SpitLip, the musical’s writers and composers, said: “Broadway opened the literal world to us and we couldn’t be more grateful for every unpredictable twist of this astonishing journey.

" Most of all, we wish to thank the audiences who continue to carry this show with love and enthusiasm.

"Operation Mincemeat reminds us that in uncertain times, the bonds between allies are more important than ever - and that message feels especially relevant as we consider all the great nations in which our show will now have the opportunity to play.

"This show continues to be the adventure of a lifetime, and we're wildly excited about what's to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starring in Operation Mincemeat are David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Olivier Award-winner Jak Malone, and Zoë Roberts, who have reprised their original, acclaimed performances for the musical’s Broadway premiere.

The decision to write the musical was the last roll of the dice from the quartet of young British creatives after years of performing sketch shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny- and tiny-budgeted – production at London’s New Diorama Theatre. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios.

It finally premiered in the West End on May 9, 2023, at the Fortune Theatre, where it has since received 74 five-star reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its third sold-out year, the show continues to play to standing-room-only crowds and has built one of London’s most passionate fanbases, affectionately known as the ‘Mincefluencers’.

Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 64 awards since opening at the 77-seat New Diorama Theatre in 2019, winning 13, including Best Musical three times, from the Olivier Awards®, WhatsOnStage Awards and Off-West End Awards.

Jak Malone won a Tony for Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance in Operation Mincemeat at the weekend.

He previously won the Olivier Award® in the same category.

Operation Mincemeat is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, from Monday October 26, 2026 to Saturday October 31, 2026.

Tickets for Operation Mincemeat are available from £27.50.

Tickets online: www.victoriatheatre.co.ukhttp://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.