Award winning play by Halifax writer is coming back to Calderdale before hitting the cruise ships

‘Le Grand Return’, by Calderdale playwright Alan Stockdill, is a gentle comedy drama about love, remembrance, war and peace.

Set in 1994 at the 50th anniversary of D Day. Tommy, Alf and Edwin are incarcerated in Coldrick Nursing Home.

In spite of his ever-worsening heart condition, plucky veteran, Tommy, is determined to break out and rejoin his old comrades on the French beaches and visit the grave of his best friend George who died at the scene.

How he gets there and what happens along the way makes for a charming and compelling piece of theatre loved by all who see it.

The play premiered at the Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough back in February 2015 and went on to perform at various venues, including Bradford Cathedral, raising money for Royal British Legion and the Artspace.

It also won the Best New Writing award at the Greater Manchester Fringe that year.

“‘Le Grand Return’ is a really beautifully written and touching play, funny, yet also so poignant,” said one of the judges. “It ticked all the boxes for us. Everyone who saw it raved about it.”

The play has toured several times with Talking Stock’s original cast - Keith Royston, Roy Byrom, Stuart Davison and Giselle Herbert - who will all be back in their roles for this latest tour.

Performances will be at Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, on Wednesday, May 15 and Halifax Playhouse on Sunday, May 26 starting at 7.30pm.

Talking Stock have been invited by Ambassador Cruise line to showcase this powerful piece of drama on two of their special D Day 80th anniversary cruises in June.

The first cruise, which sets sail from Bristol on June 2, means ‘Le Grand Return’ will be performed off the Normandy beaches on 6th June, the actual evening of the 80th anniversary celebrations.