Mean Girls musical heads to the Bradford Alhambra

Casting has been announced for the tour of Mean Girls which hits the Yorkshire stage next year.

Emily Lane will star as Cady Heron, alongside Vivian Panka as Regina George, Sophie Pourret as Karen Smith, Georgie Buckland as Janis Sarkisian, Max Gill as Damian Hubbard, Karim Zeroual as Kevin Ganatra and Joshua Elmore as Mr Duvall. Further casting to be announced.

Emily Lane’s West End credits include playing Anna in Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Hello Dolly! at the London Palladium, and Evita in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Vivian Panka was most recently seen playing Alana in the UK tour of Dear Evan Hansen.

Sophie Pourret will soon appear in Elf the Musical at the Aldwych Theatre.

Georgie Buckland can currently be seen playing the leading role of Andy Sachs in the musical The Devil Wears Prada at the Dominion Theatre.

Max Gill’s theatre credits include Charley's Aunt at the Watermill Theatre, Fly More Than You Fall at Southwark Playhouse, Fangirls at the Lyric Hammersmith, The Boy in the Dress for the RSC and Bugsy Malone at the Lyric Hammersmith. Their film credits include The Lost Girls and Dumbo.

Karim Zeroual is a British television presenter and actor, best known for his work presenting on CBBC and his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing when he reached the 2019 final.

Joshua Elmore’s many opera credits include La Traviata, Lucia di Lammermoor, Pagliacci and La Boheme, all at Opera Holland Park and Seven Last Words at the English National Opera.

Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way.

Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents but high school is a whole new level of savage.

When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you cannot cross a queen bee without getting stung. Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit and killer songs.

Mean Girls, the musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name, had its first West End performance at the Savoy Theatre last year where it was seen by more than 330,000 people and played until June this year.

It took home the Best New Musical award at this year’s WhatsOnStage Awards.

Mean Girls is on at the Bradford Alhambra from Monday October 5 to Saturday October 10, 2026.

For tickets call the box office on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk

This is its only date in West Yorkshire.

Mean Girls is at the Manchester Opera House from Monday February 23 to Saturday March 7.