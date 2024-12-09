Curtain due up on family panto Peter Pan at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

The curtain goes up on a swashbuckling family adventure Peter Pan at the Victoria Theate, Halifax, on Saturday December 14

The curtain goes up on the swashbuckling family adventure – pantomime Peter Pan at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday December 14.

Kieran Morris will return for his fourth season at the Victoria Theatre in the title role of Peter Pan.

He is joined by Andrew Pollard as the dame, Mrs Smee, funnyman Nathan Morris as Starkey, Aled Thomas Davies as the dastardly Captain Hook, Siân Gentle-Green as Fairy Rainbow, Molly Jane as Wendy, Lucy Hamilton-Dewhirst as Tinker Bell.

The ensemble includes Jacob Stebbings, Alanna Panditaratne, Nikki Schofield, Ariel Nyandoro and James Everest who will perform alongside a group of youngsters in the junior ensemble.

Kieran said: “This will be my fourth time back at the wonderful Victoria Theatre in Halifax! My first time here was in 2016 actually playing Peter Pan so it's amazing to come back so many years later to take on the same role again! I love the role of Peter so much. I think everyone, no matter how old, can definitely relate to that sense of never wanting to grow up, I know I certainly do, and we could benefit from letting our inner child come through a little more often so we look forward to seeing you there”

When Wendy and her brothers encounter the mysterious Peter, they are whisked off to the magical island of Neverland. With the island under threat can they help Peter and the Lost Boys to defeat the villainous Captain Hook and his infamous pirate crew?

Everyone’s favourite tale of lost boys, dastardly pirates and fairy dust will be packed full of all the ingredients needed to make The Victoria Theatre’s panto the best in West Yorkshire – lots of hilarious slapstick comedy, stunning scenery and costumes, magical musical numbers and a plenty of audience interaction.

The Victoria Theatre’s pantomime Peter Pan will once again include British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performances and a relaxed performance. The BSL interpreted performances will include integrated sign language, where the interpreters will be in costume and taking part in the performance on stage. This means that audiences do not have to choose between following the interpreters at the side of the stage or the action on stage. There are two scheduled Integrated Signed performances; an evening performance on Friday 3rd January at 6.30pm and a matinee on Saturday 4th January at 2pm. Because of the interaction, the magic and hilarity these enhanced performances can bring, the integrated signed performances can be thoroughly enjoyed by both hearing impaired and hearing audiences, making them a great activity for all the family to enjoy.

The relaxed performance takes place on Sunday 5 January at 10:30am and is designed to accommodate children and adults with special needs (including autistic spectrum conditions, dementia, learning or cognitive disabilities, mental disorders, etc.) and their families and friends to the theatre for a performance where these needs have been considered. The production is changed to accommodate people’s additional needs, for example, the lights are less bright, the sounds are not as loud, there are fewer, or no bangs or flashes and the cast and front of house staff are more relaxed too. The relaxed performance is also a welcoming and safe environment where audiences can express themselves freely without judgement or inhibition. They can vocalise as loudly as they like or get up and move about and exit and re-enter the auditorium.

To find out more about the pantomime guaranteed to have you hooked visit victoriatheatre.co.uk

Tickets available from £24.25 from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the Box Office on 01422 351158. The cast are available for interviews, please email Robert Lofthouse, Marketing Manager to arrange an interview [email protected], or call 01422 305952