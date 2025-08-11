Dickensian spoof Bleak Expectations offers great fun at Halifax Playhouse
It offers audiences a hilarious, chaotic caper, featuring dastardly villains, preposterous names, pulse quickening romances, heart-rending death scenes, and definitely, probably, hopefully a happy ending.
Bleak Expectations is the story Charles Dickens might have written after drinking too much gin.
Follow half-orphan Pip’s, Patrick Higgins, extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa, played by Rebecca McSkeane and Poppy, played by Leila Jones, and best friend Harry Biscuit, played by Sam Longman, as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, Mick McParland,defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn!
Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? “There’s only one way to find out,” said director Leighton Hirst.
“This is a great spoof, gags delivered with pace and commitment and fantastic characters. It’s just really good fun.”
Also, in the cast are Prav Makh, Rebecca Ford, Alan Troake, Chloe Eccles, Mick McSkeane Robin Hargreave and Amy Angers.
The show runs at the Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday August to Saturday August 30, daily at 7:30pm plus a Saturday matinee a 2.30pm.
To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.