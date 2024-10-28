Double bill from Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society - HMS Pinafore and Trial by Jury - at the Playhouse

Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society presents a double bill at Halifax Playhouse next month

Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society will present a double bill of HMS Pinafore and Trial by Jury at Halifax Playhouse next month.

The double-bill shows the contrasting fortunes of two would-be brides.

On board HMS Pinafore, the captain’s daughter Josephine has been promised to Sir Joseph Porter, First Lord of the Admiralty, but her heart is fixed on humble sailor Ralph Rackstraw.

Several obstacles get in their way before an unexpected revelation provides a surprising conclusion.

In Trial by Jury, on the other hand, our fiancée has been dumped and is chasing compensation, which she gets in a way she did not expect.

Two of Gilbert and Sullivan’s earliest operas provide a host of memorable tunes, including When I Was a Lad, Never Mind the Why and Wherefore and The Hours Creep on Apace.

This is the Halifax Society’s fifth production of HMS Pinafore, which was its first fully-staged production in 1971 and which it last gave in 2011.

Trial by Jury is making its third stage appearance. Following last year’s successful Mikado, Christine Roberts is continuing as stage director,with Keira Watson as musical director.

Keira conducted Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Halifax Amateur Operatic Society at the Victoria Theatre.

Edward Thornton plays Captain Corcoran, captain of HMS Pinafore, and Anna Trent his daughter Josephine.

John Tattersall is Ralph Rackstraw, a sailor who is in love with her, while Richard Buxton is Sir Joseph Porter, her unwelcome suitor.

Sir Joseph has risen to his exalted rank despite hardly having seen a ship in his life as he recounts in his well-known song When I Was a Lad.

Kathryn Buxton plays Little Buttercup, a seller of all kinds of foods and goods, who takes her boat round Portsmouth Harbour from ship to ship – a sort of nautical Avon lady – and who hides a secret which will eventually settle the outcome.

Leon Waksberg is Dick Deadeye, whose fanatical respect for class differences leads him to throw a spanner in the works. Trevor Roberts and Nigel Rothery are Ralph’s fellow sailors and Rachel Prosser is Sir Joseph’s cousin Hebe.

In Trial by Jury, the Learned Judge, played by John Tattersall, has like Sir Joseph risen to his position through an amount of underhand dealing and similarly sings a song detailing his stages of advancement.

Angelina, the jilted bride, is Rowena Thornton, while the carefree defendant Edwin is Steven Greenwood, who played the part in the Halifax Society’s 2006 production, which he also directed.

Nigel Rothery is the pompous usher, and David Prosser the foreman of the jury.

The double bill runs at Halifax Playhouse from Wednesday November 13 until Saturday November 16, daily at 7.30pm plus a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets for all performances are £14, £12 for concessions and £6 for under-17s and are available from the Playhouse Box Office 01422 365998 or online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/halifaxplayhousehirers