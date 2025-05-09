Enjoy a week of comedy and musicals at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

With a banging soundtrack, Do I Love You is a comedy following the fortunes of a trio of young people – Sally, Nat and Kyle

A dose of northern soul and an afternoon of music from the best of the West End and Broadway are on offer at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, this week. Plus an exhibition continues its run at Dean Clough.

Northern Live – Do I Love You is returning to the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, for one night only – Friday May 16 at 7.30pm.

Keeping the Faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the north and eventually swept the nation, including an 11-piece band with four lead vocalists performing more than 30 original hits, expect to hear:

Dobie Gray – Out On The Floor; R Dean Taylor – There’s A Ghost In My House; Frank Wilson – Do I love You, Indeed I Do; Gloria Jones – Tainted Love; Al Wilson – The Snake; Yvonne Baker – You Didn’t Say A Word; Jimmy Radcliffe – Long After Tonight Is Over; Garnet Mimms – Looking For You and Dean Parrish – I’m On My Way.

Halifax Symphony Orchestra: Curtain Up brings a whole different sound to the venue on Sunday May 18 at 3pm.

The ensemble presents music from the Mmusicals: Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago and many more.

The concert features:

Soprano: Victoria Darvill Baritone: Adam Smith Compère: Peter Alexander – as seen in soap operas including Emmerdale; Eastenders; Coronation Street; Brookside and Hollyoaks. Conductor: Yannis Daoutis Leader: Barbara Slade.

Multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and writer Paul Chowdhry brings his new Englandia tour to Halifax

Comedy coms from multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, actor and writer Paul Chowdhry in his new Englandia UK stand-up tour at the Halifax on Wednesday May 21.

Renowned as one of the most successful British Indian stand-up comedians in British history, Paul’s career is marked by numerous accolades and groundbreaking achievements.

Beyond stand-up, Paul shines as an actor and has starred in the international series Devils as well as countless TV shows such as Stand Up for the Week, Live at the Apollo and the multi-award nominated show Taskmaster.

Paul also hosts his own podcast The Paul Chowdhry PudCast, interviewing celebrities on life’s turning points with guests including Russell Howard, London Hughes and Stewart Lee.

Paul’s influence extends online and he maintains a vibrant social media presence with his videos amassing millions of views. With his boundless talent and undeniable charisma, Paul Chowdhry continues to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the world of comedy.

Speaking on his new UK tour Paul said: “After more than a quarter of a century and half my life on comedy stages, it's time to embark on my biggest tour ever. I hope to see you there—the audiences who made this dream possible. If not, I'll be in massive debt and doing benefit gigs for the foreseeable future.”

Menopause The Musical 2 - Cruising Through Menopause stops off at the Victoria Theatre on Thursday May 22 at 7.30pm.

Starring Carli Norris, Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Wheatley and Daniele Coombe, it is the sequel to the sell-out hit Menopause the Musical®.

Fast forward five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.

Hot flushes, mood swings, memory lapses and weight gain Cruising Through Menopause is truly funny, heartfelt and reassuring look at the "joys" of menopause.

When your life is a bumpy ride full of twists and turns, it's hard to find and keep true friends. But step on board and we'll take you on a trip of self-discovery, love and friendship all backed by a soundtrack of hysterical parodied hits.

For these four ladies, the menopause was not the beginning of the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers, and friendships never fail.

Tickets for all Victoria Theatre events are available from the box office on 01422 351158 and online at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

Northern Towns and Their People – an exhibition of artworks by Peter Stanaway and Kevin Haynes – can be seen at Dean Clough, Halifax, from now until May 25.

The two men are northern artists whose subject matter is primarily concerned with the industrial landscapes and people of the textile mill towns in Lancashire.

While having in common a graphic quality of painted depiction through delineated sections of colour, Peter’s work is reminiscent of the modified cubism of Fernand Léger. He uses the texture of the surfaces he works on to add depth and variation.

Kevin simplifies complex images into very carefully mixed sections that create a sense of depth. His faceless workers express their individuality through clothing much like one of his influences, LS Lowry.

Entry is free.