Final cast confirmed for Victoria Theatre Halifax’s magical pantomime Cinderella

The Victoria Theatre Halifax have announced final casting for their annual pantomime Cinderella playing at the theatre from Saturday, December 16 to Saturday, January 6.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
Kieran Morris will return this year in the role of Prince Charming, ready to woo his Cinderella Emma Kirk, despite the meddling of her wicked stepsisters Tasha Shanade and Siobhan Diffin.

They will join the previously announced Adam Stafford, Halifax’s favourite Dame who returns this year alongside the hilarious Nathan Morris as Buttons.

Final cast confirmed for Victoria Theatre Halifax’s magical pantomime Cinderella. Picture: Nicola YoungFinal cast confirmed for Victoria Theatre Halifax’s magical pantomime Cinderella. Picture: Nicola Young
They will be joined on stage for an extra splash of panto magic from duo Mathew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb (aka The Conjurors) as Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents.

Shomari Knott and Chloe McDonald return as part of the ensemble, alongside Oliver Loades and Alanna Panditaratne.

The cast is completed by a Junior Ensemble made up of local children with Robert Marsden returning to direct along with Laura Grecian as Choreographer.

Kieran, who is currently in China performing in Titanic the Musical before returning to panto, said: “I am thrilled to be back in Halifax for the panto season.

"We had an absolute blast last year and I am sure that this year will be no different.”

Illusionists The Conjurors, Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb, appear as Cinderella’s Fairy Godparents at the Victoria Theatre.

Cinderella works night and day but dreams of a very different life and with an invitation to the royal ball it looks as if her wish may be come true. Will her Wicked Stepsisters succeed in ruining Cinderella’s dreams of happiness or will her Fairy Godparents and loyal friend Buttons be able to thwart their devilish plans?

For tickets visit victoriatheatre.co.uk.