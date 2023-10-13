News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale's new starters: 43 photos from primary schools across Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

It is the start of an exciting time for children across Calderdale as they set off on their school journey in 2023.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Here are 43 pictures of new starters from primary schools across Calderdale.

Pick up a copy of this week's paper, out now, to get your copy of our school starters special.

*All pictures have been provided by the schools – we will not be able to sell copies of the pictures as they were provided by the schools*

All Saints' CE Primary School, Halifax

1. School starters

All Saints' CE Primary School, Halifax

Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School

2. School starters

Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School

Barkisland CofE VA Primary School

3. School starters

Barkisland CofE VA Primary School

Bowling Green Academy, Stainland

4. School starters

Bowling Green Academy, Stainland

