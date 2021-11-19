Funding boost for The Victoria Theatre as part of Culture Recovery Fund

Victoria Theatre in Halifax

The Calderdale Council-owned theatre has been awarded £160,000 from the third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund. This award will help The Victoria Theatre to safeguard the critical festive season and provide an essential safety net if any circumstances outside of the theatre’s control affect the season.

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country including The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

The third round of funding will support organisations from all corners of the sector as they deal with ongoing reopening challenges, ensuring they can thrive in better times ahead.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “The pandemic has been one of the toughest times in the long history of the Victoria Theatre, with the theatre being fully closed for 18 months.

“We’re delighted that we’re once again welcoming visitors to our wonderful venue, but the impact of the long closure is still being felt and the next year is critical to the success of the theatre and to Calderdale’s cultural recovery.

“The theatre is an important cultural asset for Calderdale that brings joy to so many people across the borough. It’s also a huge contributor to the night-time economy, especially over the festive season. This funding is a welcome safeguard against any further unforeseen events.”

Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Over £1.2 billion has already been awarded from the unprecedented Culture Recovery Fund, supporting around 5000 individual organisations and sites across the country ranging from local museums to West End theatres, grassroots music venues to festivals, and organisations in the cultural and heritage supply-chains.