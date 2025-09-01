Members of Halifax Thespians in rehearsals for The Mirror Crack'd

Comedy thriller The Mirror Crack’d, a light-hearted and dramatic story, will be presented by Halifax Thespians at the Halifax Playhouse later this month.

In 1960s England, a wind of change is blowing through the land. It has even reached the sleepy village of St Mary Mead.

There’s a new housing estate to make the villagers curious and fearful and now the village has been thrown into a frenzy by the news that a glamourous American film star has bought the Manor House.

Miss Jane Marple, confined to a chair after an accident, is wondering if life has passed her by. Then there is a vicious murder and Miss Marple must unravel a web of lies, tragedy and danger.

In this Agatha Christie classic whodunnit there’s plenty for an actor to sink their teeth in to.

Director Nick Turner said: “We have a particularly strong cast for this play so we’ve been able to build on the characters and the cast members are really enjoying this flexibility.

“Rachel Wagstaff’s adaptation has made the women’s roles more interesting; there’s more about Miss Marple’s back story.

“There’s lots of comedy, light-hearted moments and some really great comic characters too.

"Our set is stark and striking, with atmospheric music, which will give the play a dramatic feel. It suits Christie really well. This will be a fresh take on a familiar story, but still a classic comedy thriller.”

Julie Johnston plays Miss Marple, Lex Holland plays Cherry Baker, Chad Bunney plays Inspector Craddock and Michael Woffenden plays Jason Rudd.

Jeanette Kendall plays Heather Leigh, Alan Cunnington plays Cyril Leigh, Anna Trent plays Marina Grey and Andrea Reed plays Dolly Bantry. Molly Hannan plays Lola Brewster, Anna Tiffany plays Ella Zielinski and Gerard Marescaux plays Guiseppe Renzo.

The show runs from Tuesday September 23 to Saturday September 27 at the Halifax Playhouse, daily at 7:30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]