Keith Royston and, right, Sinaan Khan in The Bench presented at the Playhouse by Halifax Thespians

Witty black comedy the Bench is brought to the Studio Bar at the Halifax Playhouse this month.

The play features two actors and a bench – the dialogue takes centre stage, with poignancy, comedy and surprises along the way.

Joe, played by Sinaan Khan, is in crisis, his life a swirling scribble of obligations he feels he’s failing to fulfil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For five minutes a day he finds a little solace and peace, alone on an isolated bench.

Sandy, played by Keith Royston, is mourning the passing of his Maggie. The bench is his memorial to her memory. A shrine to his loss.

As both attempt to impose their purpose on the bench, so begins an epic conflict of passive aggression.

It is a conflict that will change the two of them and will, maybe, finally answer the eternal question – when is a bench not a bench?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get to know Joe and Sandy very well in this Pinter-style character play,” said director Damian Shalks.

“It’s full of surprises too. Set over nine days we don’t find out till the eighth day what has been going on all along. The reveal is very funny.

“With only two actors and a bench it’s all about the detail. In the end we like and understand the point of view of each character. It’s very well written,” said Damian.

The Bench is a black comedy from stand-up comedian, Keir McAllister and was a big hit at the Edinburgh Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s intriguing working in the Studio Bar as a director because it’s so intimate and the audience can see every detail,” said Damian

“I’m a great believer that anywhere can be a theatre; we don’t need to stick with a traditional stage format.”

The Bench is a satirical comedy about finding a safe place in a threatening world and the people that fill them.

It has been described as “Waiting for Godot meets Still Game”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show runs from Tuesday August 27 to Saturday 31 August in the Studio Bar at The Halifax Playhouse.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets cost between £6 and £12 and two for £12 on August 27.

The Thespians present An Evening With The Bard in the Studio Bar on Friday September 13 and Saturday September 14, daily at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lollypops and Moptops is a must see show for all those who love music from 1950s and 60s. It is on Sunday October 6 at 2.30pm.

Join funny man Alan Mosca – formerly of Freddie and he Dreamers and the former compere of the 60s touring show The Sensational Sixties Experience.

The Bill includes Rave On with Buddy Walker recreating the hits of Buddy Holly and the Dreamers playing You Were Made for Me, I’m Telling You Now, Over You and If You Gotta Make a Fool of Somebody.

To book tickets for all shows visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]