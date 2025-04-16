Halifax Thespians presents family’s story of love, music, comedy and Alzheimer’s at the Playhouse
Maggie and Gordon first met in 1971 and have been dancing to the sounds of Cliﬀ Richard, Chairman of the Board and Jackson 5 ever since.
Now in their sixties, and still very much in love, they’ve been finishing each other’s songs all their marriage.
But now Maggie, played by Rebecca Ford, is feeling foggy and some days the songs are all she can remember. Her son and new girlfriend are coming to dinner and her best friend is asking questions.
An extraordinary play about an ordinary Leeds family, balancing the challenges of daily life whilst living with dementia.
“Although this is a play about dementia there are a lot of laughs,” said director Jeanette Kendall.
“It’s a beautifully written bitter-sweet comedy with some very funny moments as everyone around Maggie tries to help her cope. This is all about family life and how they are all dealing with the situation.
“We’ve also made this production as dementia-friendly as possible so that people with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia can come and watch it.
“The play take place in the Studio Bar with additional signs in place so people can find their way around. It will also be very colourful, with lots of sticky notes too.
“And, of course, there will be many songs as music is important to Maggie and her family,” added Jeanette. “This is a modern play and very much from Yorkshire, taking place in Leeds.”
Gordon is played by Roy Greenwood; their son, Michael, by Chris Greenwood; his girlfriend, Claire, by Claire Atkinson and best friend, Jo, by Kate Shackleton.
A heartfelt story of hope by award winning playwright Frances Poet, Maggie May is an inspiring new play with love, laughter and music.
The show runs at The Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday April 22 to Saturday April 26, daily at 7.30pm plus a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.
To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/HalifaxPlayhouse, ring the box office on 01422 365998 or email: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.