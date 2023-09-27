Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

By The Waters Of Liverpool Autumn 2023 UK Tour opened in Liverpool last week. The tour will run for eight weeks visiting 13 venues across the country, including the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on October 16 and 17.

The team behind By The Waters Of Liverpool and the earlier stage productions of Twopence To Cross The Mersey – which premiered in Liverpool almost 30 years ago – have announced this will be the ‘final chapter’ of Helen’s story on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By The Waters Of Liverpool has sold more than a million books. It is set in the 1930s after Helen’s father went bankrupt during the Depression. Her family were forced to leave behind the nannies, servants and comfortable middle-class life in the South West of England.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Forrester's By The Waters Of Liverpool is coming to Halifax next month. Picture: Anthony Robling

The Forrester’s chose Liverpool to rebuild their shattered lives. Taken out of school to look after her young siblings, Helen is sick of being treated as an unpaid slave and begins a bitter fight with her parents for the right to go out to work and make her own way in life.

Coronation Street’s Tom Roberts will play John Forrester, Helen’s father; Emmerdale’s Joe Gill will play Harry O’Dwyer, Helen’s love interest; with Emma Mulligan in the lead role of Helen Forrester.

The line-up also features Lynn Francis, Daniel Taylor, Lynne Fitzgerald, Joe Owens, Samantha Alton, and Roy Carruthers.

By The Waters Of Liverpool has sold more than a million books. Picture: Anthony Robling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nine-strong cast play more than 50 characters between them – just Emma Mulligan portrays the one single character throughout as Helen Forrester.

Co-producer Bill Elms commented: “It’s been such a challenging journey for By The Waters Of Liverpool. But the tour has now opened, we have an incredibly talented cast, and the four-star reviews are flooding – we’re delighted to be back on the road.

“By The Waters Of Liverpool is captivating – the story of a young woman struggling to live her life. The story is heartbreaking, heartwarming, it does have plenty of comedy moments thanks to the myriad of characters, but most of all there is so much hope and love. Something everyone needs.”