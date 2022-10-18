Perfect for fans of horror films such as Nightmare on Elm Street, Poltergeist and The Shining, this cutting-edge chiller, produced by multi-award winning Yorkshire-based theatre company Thunder Road, is designed to excite, unsettle and thrill those brave enough to book this emotional thrill of a ride at the Dean Clough venue in the town.

‘Shock Horror’ is a highly visual ghost story which combines live performance action and pre-recorded film, to create an immersive, haunting theatrical experience - at a venue, according to Sarah Horsley, The Viaduct’s Executive Director, which “lends itself well to the Horror Genre.”

Excited about the upcoming two performances on Friday and Saturday this week, she said: “The Viaduct is a unique, atmospheric theatre and its unusual, underground location beneath Dean Clough Mills certainly lends itself well to the Horror Genre.

‘Shock Horror’ is on at The Viaduct Theatre, Dean Clough, at 7.30pm on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22.

“The Halloween market has really grown in recent years, for adults as well as children. There’s real appeal to experiencing fear and the theatre setting allows people to explore this in a fun and enjoyable way.

“Shock Horror is something a little different for The Viaduct and is a popular addition to our jam-packed Autumn/Winter Season of shows.

“We dare you to come along!”

‘Shock Horror’ tells the story of Herbert, a horror film fanatic. Raised in a cinema that screened only horror and hidden away by his mother, Herbert develops a talent for making films of his own.

Returning to the derelict cinema he grew up in, he presents his best film yet: Shock Horror. But there are more than memories inside The Metropol Cinema. What lurks behind the curtains? Or inside the walls itself?