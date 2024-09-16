Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known TV comedian is coming to Halifax.

Josh Widdicombe has announced he will bring his latest stand-up show ‘Not My Cup of Tea’ to the Victoria Theatre on November 1, 2025.

Josh is well-known for co-presenting the popular podcast ‘Parenting Hell’ with fellow comedian Rob Beckett as well as the multi-award-winning Channel 4 series The Last Leg.

Tickets go on general sale at 11am on Friday, September 20.

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax

There will be a pre-sale to Victoria Theatre members from 11am on Thursday, September 19.

For more details, visit the theatre’s website at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/

As reported by the Courier, a host of big name comedians are headed to Halifax to perform at the Victoria Theatre over the coming months.

Jason Manford, Paddy McGuinness and Jimmy Carr are just some of the acts in store.

The theatre is also one of the key venues for the Halifax Comedy Festival, which kicks off on September 29 and will take place across the borough.