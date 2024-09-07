What's on in West Yorkshire: Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Paddy McGuinness and more of the famous comedians coming to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
A host of big name comedians are headed to Halifax to perform at the Victoria Theatre over the coming months.

Jason Manford, Paddy McGuinness and Jimmy Carr are just some of the acts in store.

The theatre is also one of the key venues for the Halifax Comedy Festival, which kicks off on September 29 and will take place across the borough.

Here we’ve listed some of the most well-known acts coming to the Victoria Theatre in the next year.

What's on in West Yorkshire: Halifax's Piece Hall to host pioneering exhibition from 80s music megastar

PICTURE SPECIAL: 45 photos that will take you back to nights out in Halifax town centre in 2005 and 2006

The acts will all appear at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax

1. What's on in West Yorkshire: Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Paddy McGuinness and more of the famous comedians coming to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

The acts will all appear at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Rhod Gilbert is coming to Halifax on November 9

2. What's on in West Yorkshire: Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Paddy McGuinness and more of the famous comedians coming to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Rhod Gilbert is coming to Halifax on November 9 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Jimmy Carr is taking to the stage on Halifax's Victoria Theatre on November 13

3. What's on in West Yorkshire: Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Paddy McGuinness and more of the famous comedians coming to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Jimmy Carr is taking to the stage on Halifax's Victoria Theatre on November 13 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Clinton Baptiste is performing in Halifax on September 28

4. What's on in West Yorkshire: Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Paddy McGuinness and more of the famous comedians coming to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Clinton Baptiste is performing in Halifax on September 28 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxVictoria TheatreWest YorkshireJimmy CarrPaddy McGuinness
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice