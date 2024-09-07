Jason Manford, Paddy McGuinness and Jimmy Carr are just some of the acts in store.

The theatre is also one of the key venues for the Halifax Comedy Festival, which kicks off on September 29 and will take place across the borough.

Here we’ve listed some of the most well-known acts coming to the Victoria Theatre in the next year.

Rhod Gilbert is coming to Halifax on November 9

Jimmy Carr is taking to the stage on Halifax's Victoria Theatre on November 13

3 . What's on in West Yorkshire: Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Paddy McGuinness and more of the famous comedians coming to Halifax's Victoria Theatre Jimmy Carr is taking to the stage on Halifax's Victoria Theatre on November 13 Photo: subm Photo Sales