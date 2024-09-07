The theatre is also one of the key venues for the Halifax Comedy Festival, which kicks off on September 29 and will take place across the borough.
Here we’ve listed some of the most well-known acts coming to the Victoria Theatre in the next year.
1. What's on in West Yorkshire: Jimmy Carr, Jason Manford, Paddy McGuinness and more of the famous comedians coming to Halifax's Victoria Theatre
The acts will all appear at The Victoria Theatre in Halifax Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Rhod Gilbert is coming to Halifax on November 9 Photo: subm
Jimmy Carr is taking to the stage on Halifax's Victoria Theatre on November 13 Photo: subm
Clinton Baptiste is performing in Halifax on September 28 Photo: subm
