Musical Carousel is a family affair at Halifax Playhouse as mums, dad and daughters share a stage

d

Leading lady Amy Ellison who plays Julie Jordan is joined by her and daughter Molly Akers.

Mum Helen Burton, who plays Carrie Pipperedge, is also joined by her and daughter. Millicent Burton plays a member of the Snow family.Paul Holroyd, cast as the Captain, is sharing the stage with his and daughter Alyssia Holroyd who is in the chorus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly is 12 and goes to Ryburn Valley High School, Halifax, is most looking forward to the dancing on the show.

"I am most looking forward to getting into the theatre with costumes, scenery and lighting – that’s when it gets really exciting,” said her mum Amy. “Sharing a stage with Molly is good fun. We have such a giggle together – particularly when we get things wrong.” she said.

Molly, whose dad Colin is musical director on the show said: “One day I hope I can be as good as my mum. Being on stage also given me lots of confidence."

For Helen and daughter Millicent Burton, Carousel is the first time they hacve been on stage together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four-year-old Millicent goes toTrinity Academy St Chad's in Hove Edge, Brighouse.

"It really exciting to be experiencing this together,” said Helen. “What's really special for us is that we will also be playing mother and daughter on stage

“This is Millie's first musical, but it isn't the first time she's appeared on stage. She performed in her first pantomime with St John's Pantomime Society, Rastrick, when she was three and has also done a dancing show.

"She will be treading the boards again later this year in the pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with St John's.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen also started he performing career at the age of three and has been involved in shows ever since both on stage and as a director.

"My favourite role to date is Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie – who my daughter is named after – other favourite roles include Calamity Jane, Morticia Addams, Maureen from Rent, Emma from Jekyll & Hyde, Hope from Anything Goes, Sally from Me and My Gilr and Meg from Little Women.

In Carousel, Helen plays the part of Carrie Pipperidge, Julie Jordan’s best friend on the surface although she is not always a good friend.

"She chooses a very different path from Julie and although she has all of the material goods in life, a stable husband (Mr Snow) and a very large brood of children, it doesn't mean that she's always a morally good person,” said Helen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She's a fun character to play as she's a mix of ditsy and silly with a darker side to her personality that's not always immediately obvious.

"The challenge is bringing that out for the audience to see. Although the best part for me is having my daughter as my youngest Snow child,” she said.

Alyssia Holroyd is 12 and home-educate-dated by her mum Lisa.

"Sharing a stage is a new experience for us both and we are thoroughly enjoying it,” said Paul, who plays the Captain in the show. “Carousel forms part of Alyssia’s music/drama education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want Alyssia to feel the excitement of show week, with its costumes and makeup she’ll be in her element,” said her dad.

“I feel the responsibility of being Alyssia’s support but she’s oblivious to this and just has a really good time and that’s all that matters – that and remembering the words,” he said.

Paul is a senior account manager for a vehicle finance brokerage called Allied Vehicle Contracts, based at Dean Clough in Halifax.

" I started to sing when I was a young boy, inspired by the Cornetto song, sung to the tune of O sole Mio,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fortunately I went to school with the son of professional opera singers Bob and Barbara Ferguson. When I began to take my singing seriously they introduced me to my singing teacher who I studied with for more than 11 years.

He has been involved with All Souls on three previous occasions. “The first was in 1995 when I was in the chorus for La Belle Helen and then in 2018 when I asked to sing the role of Calchas in the same operetta.

"Last year I had a small part in Fiddler on the Roof, singing as the Russian Soldier in the To Life scene. I was pleased to get a mention for that in the review.

"In Carousel I have a small part of the Captain in the death scene,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carousel revolves around fairground barker Billy Bigelow, whose romance with millworker Julie Jordan comes at the price of both their jobs. The score includes Spring is Bustin’ Out All Over, If I Loved You and You’ll Never Walk Alone.