New Peppa Pig's Big Family Show - including baby Evie - on way to Halifax's Victoria Theatre - this is when
The exciting new show will feature the new addition to the family, baby Evie!
Based on the much-loved animated preschool TV series, Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is packed full of music, adventure and surprises for little ones and is the perfect introduction to theatre.
With a new arrival on the way, the whole family are busy getting ready. With building and decorating work to be done, it’s an ‘oinktastic’ makeover and Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George all need your help to get everything ready before the arrival of baby Evie.
There’s so much to do – will they get it all finished in time?
For more than 15 years, audiences have been thrilled to see Peppa and friends live on stage in seven tours, with more than 2.5 million fans joining in the fun and games in the UK alone.
Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show! is again produced by children’s theatre team Fierylight.
Martin Ronan, executive producer at Fierylight, said: “We are delighted to bring Peppa and friends back to the stage in a brand-new show, to share the magic, laughter, and muddy puddles with a whole new generation of families... and with a new addition to the family too.”
Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show! is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday June 13 at 10am, 1pm and 4pm and on Sunday June 14 at 1pm and 4pm.
Tickets: 01422 351158 and at https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/peppa-pig