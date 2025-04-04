Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy heads to Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Sir Chris Hoy is bringing his event to Halifax

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy will be talking about his career and the impact of his cancer diagnosis at a one-off event at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

At All That Matters: An Evening With Sir Chris Hoy is at the venue on Wednesday September 25.

Since being inspired to cycle at age six by the 1982 film ET to retirement in 12 years ago, Sir Chris has won and beaten all before him.

He started racing BMX at age seven and later transitioned to track cycling representing Great Britain at the Olympic and World Championships and Scotland at the Commonwealth Games.

He won his first Olympic gold medal in the kilometre time trial at the 2004 Athens Olympics and later became the first British male athlete to win three gold medals in a single Olympic Games at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He retired from competitive cycling in 2013 with a total of six Olympic gold medals and one silver.

Since retiring Sir Chris pursued a career in motorsport and became a successful racing driver, he has authored best-selling books and is a leading motivational speaker.

Diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in September 2023, Sir Chris announced his condition was terminal last year.

VIP packages are available at £100 per ticket and includes a front row seat, a 30-minute private meet and greet with Sir Chris, autograph opportunities, a signed copy of his autobiography, a printed picture of yourself and Sir Chris along with a commemorative frame to keep the picture safe.

Tickets: 01422 351158 or https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/