Only Yorkshire date - a rare chance to see classic musical Fiddler on the Roof at Leeds Grand Theatre
The award-winning musical is on at Leeds Grand Theatre until Saturday August 2.
Leading the cast in is Matthew Woodyatt as Tevye, Jodie Jacobs as Golde and Olivier Award nominee Beverley Klein as Yente. Co-stars are Natasha Jules Bernard as Tzeitel, Georgia Bruce as Hodel, Hannah Bristow as Chava, Ashleigh Schuman as Shprintze and Georgia Dixon as Bielke.
The tour producers : “We’re thrilled to be taking this landmark production of Fiddler on the Roof on tour across the UK and Ireland direct from London’s Barbican Theatre. Following the success at this year’s Olivier Awards, it’s a privilege to share this powerful and timeless story with a wider audience.
Our remarkable cast can’t wait to bring this beloved classic musical, with all its heart, humour and humanity, to theatres around the country.”
This will be the first UK tour of the classic musical in more than 12 years – offering audiences around the UK and Ireland a rare opportunity to see this musical masterpiece in an acclaimed new production.
Fiddler on the Roof’s score features If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset.
It’s 1905 in the village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?
Tickets: https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.