Poet Henry Normal and literary sensation Brian Bilston on stage at Halifax's Victoria Theatre

Henry Normal and literary sensation Brian Bilston on stage at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax

BAFTA award-winning writer and producer turned poet Henry Normal and internet literary sensation Brian Bilston are back on the road together in a new tour. The pair will be performing at the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Friday May 23.

Brian and Henry are back by popular demand with their biggest tour yet and lots of new material. Henry will be debuting poems from his latest poetry collections – An Alphabet of Storms’ and The First Spark Has Led To The Blaze.

Brian, fresh from releasing his new album of song-poems ‘Brian Bilston and The Catenary Wires ‘Sounds Made By Humans’, will be reading a selection of much-loved poems from across his bestselling collections as well as new work.

This tour follows the success of their live shows which saw the duo bringing their special blend of spoken word and comedy to over 15,000 theatre-goers around the country. The pair’s collaboration, which started when they met at Laugharne Festival in 2023 has struck a chord with the nation producing sell out shows across the UK.

In his own distinctive style, Henry’s show finds fun in the familiar, humour in the everyday and poignancy in the pitfalls of modern life. His career spans over 40 years and includes writing and producing some of the country’s best loved and critically acclaimed TV programmes and films.

Sometimes referred to as the Banksy of poetry, Brian Bilston has generated a huge social media following of more than 500,000 loyal fans, drawn to his witty, powerful, and accessible work. The 2025 tour represents a unique opportunity to hear Brian’s work read live by the enigma himself.

The evening is a chance to see two brilliant poets for a very special night of life affirming poetry, marvellous escapism and lots of laughter.

Tickets for this show are available from £21.75. Purchase tickets online, www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the box office on 01422 351158.