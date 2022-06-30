Rastrick pantomime holds auditions for cast and chorus of 2022 production Babes in the Wood

Organisers said: "If you are secondary school age or above in December (including adults of any age) and fancy your chances at acting in "The Best Amateur Pantomime in Calderdale" you should come along to the cast auditions for Babes in the Wood at St John's Community Hall, St John Street, Off Gooder Lane, Rastrick at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 6.

"You don't need to do any preparation as you will have a chance to read, in character, for many parts. There is a large cast, so plenty of opportunity for you to excel.

"The only thing you absolutely must have is a good sense of humour.

St John the Divine Church, Rastrick

"If you wish to be in the chorus please come along to the first meeting on Wednesday, September 7 at 6pm at the same venue. Auditions are not required for chorus."

Performances of the show will take place from December 6 to 10 with a matinee also on Saturday.