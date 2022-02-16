Stage Door Studio Theatre Workshop invites new members

The team at (SDS) is looking to present the Award winning musical: ‘The King & I’ in October at the Playhouse in Halifax this year.

Stage Door Studio Theatre Workshop (SDS) is now performing again after being unable to do so during the Covid situation.

A spokesperson for the group said: "The workshops are actively looking for young people aged 13 years upwards and young adults up to the age of 30 who like to act, dance and sing.

"Anyone joining will have fun, along with making new friends with this lovely group, all are guaranteed a great time."

