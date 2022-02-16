Stage Door Studio Theatre Workshop invites new members
A Halifax group is on the hunt for new members as it's back up and running again.
Stage Door Studio Theatre Workshop (SDS) is now performing again after being unable to do so during the Covid situation.
A spokesperson for the group said: "The workshops are actively looking for young people aged 13 years upwards and young adults up to the age of 30 who like to act, dance and sing.
"Anyone joining will have fun, along with making new friends with this lovely group, all are guaranteed a great time."
The team at (SDS) is looking to present the Award winning musical: ‘The King & I’ in October at the Playhouse in Halifax this year.
Anyone who would like to be considered for a part in this show or wish to know more information, contact Anne on 01422 200334 or email: [email protected]