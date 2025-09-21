Step into Narnia as musical The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe comes to Bradford Alhambra

Katy Stephens plays the White Witch in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The tour of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, is coming to the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, this week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on CS Lewis’ classic children book it stars award-winning Katy Stephens plays The White Witch.

Katy’s extensive stage career includes leading roles at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katy said:“I’m thrilled to bring this show to life for audiences. They won’t believe their eyes and ears!

“For two and a half hours, they’ll be completely transported. It’s the perfect way to spend an afternoon or evening – a show that will captivate both adults and children alike. The level of talent on stage is incredible.

"I’ve been in awe of the stunning musicianship, beautiful dancing, and powerful performances. I’ve laughed, I’ve been moved, and I feel so privileged to be part of this production. I know the audience will feel the same way. Above all, it’s a beautiful, powerful, and truly magical show – the warmest, most enchanting spectacle you could imagine.”

Playing the Pevensie Children are Joanna Adaran as Susan, Jesse Dunbar as Peter, Kudzai Mangombe as Lucy and Bunmi Osadolor as Edmund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

C.S. Lewis’ book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis’ iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Producer Chris Harper said: “We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this tour.”

Director Michael Fentiman said: “I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.”

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, from Tuesday September 23 to Saturday September 27.

Performances are daily at 7pm, a Wednesday matinee at 2pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets: on 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk