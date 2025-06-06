All paws on deck! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure live on stages

All paws on deck — the adventure begins as PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure to stages across the UK including to the Yorkshire stage.

Join Ryder and his heroic pups as they set sail on a thrilling pirate adventure to find a hidden treasure.

In PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay.

When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue.

Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.

The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides children the opportunity to experience in-person theatre.

The interactive performance invites audiences to join the fun by learning pirate catchphrases, dancing the pirate boogie, and helping the pups solve picture puzzles and follow the treasure map to complete their mission.

The show is on at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday August 9 at 10.45am, 2pm and 5.15pm.