With so many people having grown up enthralled by this CS Lewis classic, it takes courage to bring Narnia to life in a new way on stage.

But the production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe being performed at Leeds Playhouse until Saturday, January 25 manages to make this well-loved story more magical and enchanting than ever.

With amazing and incredibly-clever staging, and a wonderful and very talented cast, this show is just a bit special.

The Playhouse’s Quarry Theatre is a lovely theatre with a really intimate feel anyway, and then the production itself has a very warm and folksy feel.

I was there with my husband and two children. I knew the older one would love the show, as she is a big fan of the book and loves a theatre trip.

But this was my eight-year-old’s first trip inside the wardrobe and I was not sure he would manage the whole duration of the show - which is two hours and 15 minutes long, including a 20-minute interval.

I needn’t have worried – he was mesmerised right from the start.

The way the characters are portrayed, the wonderful songs, the stunning sets and just the right amount of humour meant we were all spellbound.

Highlights for me were the chilling White Witch, played by Katy Stephens, and the hilarious Mr Tumnus, played by Alfie Richards.

For my daughter, it was the professor’s endearing cat and the mighty Aslan. And for my son? The giant dancing Turkish delight.

Be prepared for a gorgeous, truly extraordinary experience.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is presented by Leeds Playhouse in association with Chris Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber.

It is directed by Michael Fentiman and based on the original production by Sally Cookson.

The show is recommended for adults and children aged six and over.

There are afternoon and evening performances taking place, and tickets range between £15 and £65.

To book and for more information, visit https://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk/ or call the box office on 0113 2137700.