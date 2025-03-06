Todmorden Town Hall has announced a two week programme of events ahead of its 150th anniversary.

Taking place from March 22 to April 6, the events will embrace music, theatre and history, and the town hall has encouraged people to get involved to celebrate the 150 years since its opening in 1875.

Linda Carroll-Bentley, Chair of Friends of Todmorden Town Hall, said: “As in 1875, we want to involve the whole town in what we hope is going to be a memorable celebration.

“From classical music to disco; heritage exhibition and tours; theatrical performances and feasts, we have something for everyone.

A fortnight of events will take place, starting on March 22, to celebrate Todmorden Town Hall's 150th anniversary. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

"Funding from Calderdale Council, Todmorden Town Council, the Heritage Lottery and our local wind farm community benefit funds has also enabled us to put on these events for free or a donation.

“We are encouraging people to try something new or volunteer with us for the 150th and in the process, support our cultural organisations – please get in touch if you can donate some time.

“We want to make sure that our fabulous Town Hall remains at the heart of our community for another 150 years.”

During the celebrations, the Grade I listed building will be open to the public for several hours every day with a specially curated exhibition.

The programme will open with a heritage concert by Todmorden Orchestra – which has been associated with the town hall since 1875.

On the evenings of March 29 and 30, a short film featuring events from Todmorden’s past and present will be projected onto the front of the town hall.

Other events will include a heritage themed Iftar, and a community banquet celebrating the contributions of volunteers to the town.

A promenade play, Tod Life, will feature stories collected from the people of Todmorden, and will re-enact snippets of life in the town hall – in the actual rooms they originally took place.

The winning entries of a script-writing competition – hosted by Todmorden Hippodrome – will be performed in the ballroom.

The celebrations will also include performances from Todmorden Community Brass Band, Todmorden Cantata, Music for the Many, 3 Valleys Gospel Choir and the Todmorden Choral Society.

Visitors can take a free tour of the town hall on the final day of celebrations – this will also be the final chance to view the exhibition.

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Calderdale is known for its beautiful and distinctive heritage buildings, and we are very lucky to have Todmorden Town Hall as a focal point for the community.

“The Council has a priority for thriving towns and places.

“Caring for and preserving our heritage is an important part of this.

“We have been proud to invest in this magnificent building over the years to enhance its use, and we thank all the local people and volunteers who have supported this through the years.

“Further transformation is on its way thanks to the Todmorden Town Deal investment.

“The Friends of Todmorden Town Hall have created a fantastic programme of events to celebrate the building’s big birthday, which coincides with the last two months of Calderdale’s Year of Culture.”

To view the full programme of events, visit the Todmorden Town Hall website.