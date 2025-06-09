Todmorden’s second Queer Variety Cabaret met with success again in spectacular night of music, comedy, poetry and dancing
Taking place in the main hall from 8pm, the event was well attended as the audience filled out the cabaret-style seating and was treated to a wide range of entertainment, ranging from the hilarious to the heart warming.
The event was opened by Todmorden’s town crier, Antony Law, who wore a specially-made black and gold coat and tricorne hat with spectacular feathers for the event.
The musician Miss Airedale kicked off the show with gentle, darkly comedic songs accompanied on an autoharp and ukulele, starting with “In A&E on E”, and finishing with the uplifting “We’ll get by”, which the audience joined in with.
Heart warming and thought provoking spoken word readings were delivered by Caz, with one set to music, including “Actionable Change”, “A Thought on Me Close to You”, and “A Note on Queer Trans Love.”
Other performances included a comedy act by the Tenor Ladies, a performance by the musician Nati, a belly dancing performance from Mindy, and a drag queen act from Valeeda Mop.
The first Queer Variety Cabaret took place in November 2024, which was also well attended, and its third event is planned for December 2025.
Sue Wardell, one of the organisers, previously told the Courier she set up the event to give artists based in Todmorden and the Calder Valley the opportunity to perform, as well as to showcase the new sound system and improved acoustics in the main hall at Tod College, which resulted from an investment from the Todmorden Town Deal.
