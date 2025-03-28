Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New high speed wi-fi is set to be installed at a Halifax theatre to enable people to watch some performances remotely.

Autumn and winter last year saw Halifax’s Victoria Theatre breaking box office records and opportunities are being explored to generate more income, councillors have been told.

Calderdale Council cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) reported at a recent meeting that the recent season had seen the highest ever income generated by the theatre from box office and secondary sales.

The venue is now looking to see how it can generate yet more income, she said.

One spin-off will be opportunities for some events at the theatre to be live-streamed.

“The theatre has commissioned a new independent high-speed wi-fi, which will allow card payments to be made and opportunities for events to be lived streamed to customers who are unable to attend the venue in person,” said Coun Durrans.