What is going on with Square Chapel: Empty Halifax theatre to be used by massive music stars this summer
Square Chapel closed suddenly in February and all scheduled performances were cancelled.
It has lain empty ever since but the Courier has learned it will be used over the coming months as a green room for acts performing at Live at The Piece Hall 2025.
A spokesperson for The Piece Hall said: “Square Chapel has been closed by its operators for some time.
“We agreed with its operators to hire out the space for backstage use only for the duration of the Live at The Piece Hall 2025 series.
“We have no other information on the future of Square Chapel.”
The move means Piece Hall restaurant The Trading Rooms – which has been used as a backstage area for concerts in previous years – can stay open during this year’s shows.
Gig-goers can book a pre-show three-course meal and complimentary drink there for £59.95. For more details, visit The Piece Hall’s Facebook page.
Square Chapel CIC announced on February 5 it was shutting the theatre “whilst we work with professional services to discuss the future of the venue”.
As reported by the Courier, Arts Council England has pulled its funding for Square Chapel following the decision to close.
The Courier revealed last year that Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who had not been paid following performances there.
Square Chapel was taken over by Arts At The Mill CIC – the umbrella for Wigan organisations The Old Courts, Wigan Pier and The Royal Court Theatre – in 2020.