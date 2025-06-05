A Halifax theatre which shut four months ago will get some use this summer thanks to The Piece Hall gigs.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Square Chapel closed suddenly in February and all scheduled performances were cancelled.

It has lain empty ever since but the Courier has learned it will be used over the coming months as a green room for acts performing at Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for The Piece Hall said: “Square Chapel has been closed by its operators for some time.

Square Chapel in Halifax.

“We agreed with its operators to hire out the space for backstage use only for the duration of the Live at The Piece Hall 2025 series.

“We have no other information on the future of Square Chapel.”

The move means Piece Hall restaurant The Trading Rooms – which has been used as a backstage area for concerts in previous years – can stay open during this year’s shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gig-goers can book a pre-show three-course meal and complimentary drink there for £59.95. For more details, visit The Piece Hall’s Facebook page.

Square Chapel CIC announced on February 5 it was shutting the theatre “whilst we work with professional services to discuss the future of the venue”.

As reported by the Courier, Arts Council England has pulled its funding for Square Chapel following the decision to close.

The Courier revealed last year that Square Chapel Arts Centre had admitted there were “a number of artists” who had not been paid following performances there.

Square Chapel was taken over by Arts At The Mill CIC – the umbrella for Wigan organisations The Old Courts, Wigan Pier and The Royal Court Theatre – in 2020.