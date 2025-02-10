What's on in Halifax: Will Mellor and Ralf Little bringing new national tour to Victoria Theatre

Following two sell-out tours of their hugely successful Two Pints podcastm Will Mellor and Ralf Little are bringing their new November Nonsense: Two Pints Podcast Live tour to Halifax’s Victoria Theatre.

Most recently seen on TV screens together sharing their comedic adventures in Will and Ralf Should Know Better, the pair continue to entertain the nation weekly with their antics and infectious wit in their Two Pints podcast.

And now they are bringing that uproarious comedy to theatres for a third time.

Ralf said: “We absolutely love going on tour, being on stage is such a buzz and with the crowd we have a right laugh, November can’t come soon enough.”

Ralf Little and Will Mellor

Will added: “Me and Ralf live on stage again, what could possibly go wrong!?!

“We absolutely love doing our live show and we just want everyone to come along, get involved and hopefully have a great time! Bring on November!!”

November Nonsense is presented by Formidable and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

The pair will appear at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Wednesday November 19, one of 12 venues, with tickets going on sale at 10am Friday via ticketmaster.co.uk.