An 80s popstar is behind a groundbreaking exhibition coming to Halifax.

Martin Ware, of The Human League and Heaven 17, has created ‘Adventures In The Electroverse’ – a fully-immersive, multi-sensory art and 3D sound installation – in conjunction with Monitor Audio.

The exhibition opens to the public at The Gallery on the top floor of The Piece Hall on Friday, October 4.

It is heading to Halifax after its world premiere at The World Trade Center in New York earlier this year.

Born in Sheffield, Martyn started his music career forming the synth-pop band The Human League in 1977 and later in 1980, Heaven 17 - the electro-pop band that took the scene by storm with hits like ‘Temptation’, ‘Let Me Go’, ‘Come Live With Me’ and ‘Crushed By The Wheels Of Industry’.

‘Adventures in the Electroverse’ is the aural and physical manifestation of Martyn’s podcast 'Electronically Yours with Martyn Ware’, in which he connects with artists of music, art, film, comedy, TV and creativity – most of whom he's met over the course of his stellar career.

Martyn said: "I’m so thrilled to be staging ‘Adventures In The Electroverse’ immersive 3D sound exhibition at the magnificent Piece Hall.

"This is a rich mix of music, sonic impressionism and the human voice which has been reimagined as a unique psychedelic, immersive three-dimensional audio experience designed for your listening pleasure.”

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be hosting not just the UK but the European premiere of this fantastic exhibition. This is a huge deal for Calderdale.”