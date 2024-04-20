What's on: Victoria Theatre in Halifax announces its pantomime for later this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the year which marks 120 years since he first appeared on the stage and 100 years since he first appeared on the small screens in the silent movies, Victoria Theatre Halifax has announced that everyone’s favourite tale of lost boys, dastardly pirates and fairy dust will thrill audiences once again as Peter Pan takes to the stage in the annual pantomime which runs from December 14 to January 5, 2025.

With cast to be announced Peter Pan, produced by the award winning Imagine Theatre, the Victoria Theatre says the production is sure to be the perfect family treat this festive season with sensational song and dance, laughs galore and tonnes of audience interaction.

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Tim Fagan, Theatres Manager said: “We are delighted to be working with pantomime producers Imagine Theatres again and looking forward to taking audiences on a spectacular adventure to Neverland with Peter Pan this Christmas.

"Once again this will be a pantomime for all with integrated signed performances and a relaxed performance along with exclusive performances for school groups.

"We can’t wait for the opening night and welcoming thousands of visitors from around the region to the Victoria Theatre.”

When Wendy and her brothers encounter the mysterious Peter, they are whisked off to the magical island of Neverland. With the island under threat can they help Peter and the Lost Boys to defeat the villainous Captain Hook and his infamous pirate crew?