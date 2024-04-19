Brighouse Artisan Market set to return later this month featuring a selection of independent sellers

Brighouse Artisan Market is set to return to the town centre later this month.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 13:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dozens of stalls selling everything from cheese to charms, soaps to sausages, and fudge to furniture will be taking over Brighouse for the town’s latest artisan market on Sunday, April 28.

From 10am, over 70 independent food, drink and craft sellers will be set up on the streets, which will be closed to vehicles all day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Many of the town’s shops, cafes and pubs will also be opening specially for visitors looking to shop, enjoy and do from across Calderdale, West Yorkshire and beyond.

Flashback to a previous Brighouse Artisan Market.Flashback to a previous Brighouse Artisan Market.
Flashback to a previous Brighouse Artisan Market.
Read More
Why is Brighouse Wilko's car park shut: Major Calderdale town centre car park sh...

The ever-popular Spring Market will also feature fun for all the family with ice cream vans, live music and a car club among the attractions expected.

Full details of the stalls available, and where they are located, will be available ahead of the weekend at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/springmarket

Helen Holdsworth, project manager of the Brighouse BID, said: “Our Spring Market is always a brilliant event and this year we’ve had more applications from more artisan producers than ever before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whatever you’re looking for, there’ll be plenty to buy, try and enjoy from our craft, food and drink stalls, and many of our town centre shops and venues will be open as well throughout the day.

“Please come on down to Brighouse to show your support, we have a fun-packed day planned for all the family – now we just need to keep our fingers crossed for some sunshine!”

For more information on the event visit www.visitbrighouse.co.uk

Related topics:BrighouseWest YorkshireCalderdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.