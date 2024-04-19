Brighouse Artisan Market set to return later this month featuring a selection of independent sellers
Dozens of stalls selling everything from cheese to charms, soaps to sausages, and fudge to furniture will be taking over Brighouse for the town’s latest artisan market on Sunday, April 28.
From 10am, over 70 independent food, drink and craft sellers will be set up on the streets, which will be closed to vehicles all day.
Many of the town’s shops, cafes and pubs will also be opening specially for visitors looking to shop, enjoy and do from across Calderdale, West Yorkshire and beyond.
The ever-popular Spring Market will also feature fun for all the family with ice cream vans, live music and a car club among the attractions expected.
Full details of the stalls available, and where they are located, will be available ahead of the weekend at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/springmarket
Helen Holdsworth, project manager of the Brighouse BID, said: “Our Spring Market is always a brilliant event and this year we’ve had more applications from more artisan producers than ever before.
“Whatever you’re looking for, there’ll be plenty to buy, try and enjoy from our craft, food and drink stalls, and many of our town centre shops and venues will be open as well throughout the day.
“Please come on down to Brighouse to show your support, we have a fun-packed day planned for all the family – now we just need to keep our fingers crossed for some sunshine!”
For more information on the event visit www.visitbrighouse.co.uk
