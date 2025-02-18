Todmorden residents come together for free creative showcase
From 2pm to 5pm, visitors can drop in to experience a unique interactive sound sculpture, moving poetry and music performances, and creative responses to Todmorden’s efforts in slowing the flow and connecting with the natural environment. The highlight of the afternoon will be a special performance at 3 pm, bringing together the voices and ideas of local participants.
Katrina Heath, Community Producer for Todmorden, said:
"The project has brought together so many creative and enthusiastic people, and we can’t wait to share the incredible work they’ve made. From poetry and music to an interactive sound sculpture, the final event at Gordon Rigg will be a big celebration of Todmorden’s community and our local environment. It’s going to be a fantastic afternoon, and we’d love for everyone to come along and experience it!"
Iron People is part of CultureDale, Calderdale’s Year of Culture, and has engaged local communities in a range of creative workshops, from storytelling and acting to sculpture-building and illustration. This event is an opportunity to see, hear, and experience the artistic outcomes of the project, all while exploring how creativity can shape our understanding of the environment.
Event details
Date: Saturday 1 March
Time: Drop-in activities from 2pm to 5pm, Performance at 3 pm
Venue: Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Rochdale Rd, Walsden, Todmorden, OL14 7TJ
Price: Free – No booking required
A free return minibus service will run from the centre of Todmorden to Gordon Rigg - sign up at the link below to reserve your place.
For more details, visit: