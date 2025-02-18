Todmorden residents come together for free creative showcase

By Jess Rooney
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 16:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Join Northern Broadsides Theatre Company on Saturday 1 March at Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Walsden, for an afternoon of interactive activities and performances as part of Northern Broadsides' Iron People project. This free community event called "Mastering the Flow – A Todmorden Community Showcase" will showcase the incredible work created by local residents through workshops inspired by Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman.

From 2pm to 5pm, visitors can drop in to experience a unique interactive sound sculpture, moving poetry and music performances, and creative responses to Todmorden’s efforts in slowing the flow and connecting with the natural environment. The highlight of the afternoon will be a special performance at 3 pm, bringing together the voices and ideas of local participants.

Katrina Heath, Community Producer for Todmorden, said:

"The project has brought together so many creative and enthusiastic people, and we can’t wait to share the incredible work they’ve made. From poetry and music to an interactive sound sculpture, the final event at Gordon Rigg will be a big celebration of Todmorden’s community and our local environment. It’s going to be a fantastic afternoon, and we’d love for everyone to come along and experience it!"

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Steve Summers, designer of interactive installations and hacked musical instrumentsSteve Summers, designer of interactive installations and hacked musical instruments
Steve Summers, designer of interactive installations and hacked musical instruments

Iron People is part of CultureDale, Calderdale’s Year of Culture, and has engaged local communities in a range of creative workshops, from storytelling and acting to sculpture-building and illustration. This event is an opportunity to see, hear, and experience the artistic outcomes of the project, all while exploring how creativity can shape our understanding of the environment.

Event details

Date: Saturday 1 March

Time: Drop-in activities from 2pm to 5pm, Performance at 3 pm

The people of Todmorden have come together to get creative!The people of Todmorden have come together to get creative!
The people of Todmorden have come together to get creative!

Venue: Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Rochdale Rd, Walsden, Todmorden, OL14 7TJ

Price: Free – No booking required

A free return minibus service will run from the centre of Todmorden to Gordon Rigg - sign up at the link below to reserve your place.

For more details, visit:

www.northern-broadsides.co.uk/mastering-the-flow-todmorden-community-showcase

Related topics:Todmorden
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice