Todmorden residents come together for free creative showcase

Join Northern Broadsides Theatre Company on Saturday 1 March at Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Walsden, for an afternoon of interactive activities and performances as part of Northern Broadsides' Iron People project. This free community event called "Mastering the Flow – A Todmorden Community Showcase" will showcase the incredible work created by local residents through workshops inspired by Ted Hughes’ The Iron Man and The Iron Woman.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 2pm to 5pm, visitors can drop in to experience a unique interactive sound sculpture, moving poetry and music performances, and creative responses to Todmorden’s efforts in slowing the flow and connecting with the natural environment. The highlight of the afternoon will be a special performance at 3 pm, bringing together the voices and ideas of local participants.

Katrina Heath, Community Producer for Todmorden, said:

"The project has brought together so many creative and enthusiastic people, and we can’t wait to share the incredible work they’ve made. From poetry and music to an interactive sound sculpture, the final event at Gordon Rigg will be a big celebration of Todmorden’s community and our local environment. It’s going to be a fantastic afternoon, and we’d love for everyone to come along and experience it!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Summers, designer of interactive installations and hacked musical instruments

Iron People is part of CultureDale, Calderdale’s Year of Culture, and has engaged local communities in a range of creative workshops, from storytelling and acting to sculpture-building and illustration. This event is an opportunity to see, hear, and experience the artistic outcomes of the project, all while exploring how creativity can shape our understanding of the environment.

Event details

Date: Saturday 1 March

Time: Drop-in activities from 2pm to 5pm, Performance at 3 pm

The people of Todmorden have come together to get creative!

Venue: Gordon Rigg Garden Centre, Rochdale Rd, Walsden, Todmorden, OL14 7TJ

Price: Free – No booking required

A free return minibus service will run from the centre of Todmorden to Gordon Rigg - sign up at the link below to reserve your place.

For more details, visit: