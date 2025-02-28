West Yorkshire Innovation Festival Comes to Halifax

On Tuesday 4 March, join Halifax Opportunities Trust (HOT) for a special event at the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre, as part of the West Yorkshire Innovation Festival. We’ll explore the inspiring story of HOT and how they've used innovation for good in the Calderdale region.

If you’ve ever thought that innovation is the exclusive domain of high-growth tech startups, it’s time to rethink that perspective. Social enterprises are pioneering new ways of thinking and problem-solving, and they’re doing it all while staying deeply connected to the communities they serve.

The event will be hosted by Alison Haskins, CEO of Halifax Opportunities Trust, and is an opportunity to learn more about how a charity can thrive through creativity, commitment, and community-centered approaches.

What to Expect

Halifax Opportunities Trust CEO Alison Haskins and an image of Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre.

The event, “Cap on Head, Not in Hand: Innovation for Good,” will take place from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre. Alison will be sharing the incredible journey of Halifax Opportunities Trust, one of the largest charities in Calderdale, and how it has used innovative approaches to support individuals and families across the region.

While many people associate innovation with tech and start-ups, HOT proves that it can also be a game-changer in the charity and social enterprise world. Attendees will hear about the Trust's strategies and how they’ve worked to empower individuals, improve lives, and tackle challenges within the local community.

After the Event: Explore, Connect, and Collaborate

The Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre itself is a beautiful, inspiring space with a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, freelancers, and creatives. After the event, you’ll have the chance to explore the Centre’s stunning atrium, a perfect place for networking or just taking a break and reflecting on what you've learned.

An image for the Cap on Head, Not in Hand event.

And if you’re looking to continue your workday in a productive setting, the Centre offers a comfortable coworking space that you can find out more about on the EWIC website: https://www.innovationhalifax.net/workspace/co-working/

For those with a little more time, head over to Café No. 5 @ EWIC, located within the Centre, for a delicious lunch and a chance to continue the conversations sparked during the event.

Event Details:

When: Tuesday 4 March, 10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Where: Elsie Whiteley Innovation Centre, Halifax

Speaker: Alison Haskins, CEO of Halifax Opportunities Trust

Whether you’re a social entrepreneur, a local community member, or simply curious about how innovation can drive positive social change, this event is for you.

How to Register:

If you're ready to join us for this exciting event you can do so via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cap-on-head-not-in-hand-innovation-for-good-tickets-1255877406129?aff=oddtdtcreator

Find out more about West Yorkshire Innovation Festival here: https://www.wyinnovationfestival.com/