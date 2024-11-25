Where Mytholmroyd Community Centre goes the Piece Hall follows!

Mytholmroyd Community Centre could not believe its luck when Echoes of the Bunnymen agreed to play their venue earlier this year.

This aural tribute to the alternative Fab Four hit the headlines after original Bunnyman Will Sergeant turned up to their first gig in Preston and declared them as a 'bloody good tribute' and urged fans to 'go check them out'. Since then the band has already been selling out gigs up and down the country and are signed up to play major festivals next year.

The band lovingly recreate the authentic early sound of one of the UK's best ever indie bands. It's not a traditional tribute act, no dressing up, just a love and appreciation of iconic music. This is a one-off opportunity to see the band in such an intimate setting and tickets are selling fast! Support comes from Calderdale's very own Warm Parts, a new exciting electro-psyche four piece.

Staff at MCC think the word has got out and original singer Ian McCulloch knows that Yorkshire's the place to be! The original band has just announced they will be playing Halifax Piece Hall in August 2025. Both gigs are going to be fantastic, but if you can't wait until next summer then head over to Skiddle.com to book your tickets for the 29th November at Mytholmroyd Community & Leisure Centre. You won't regret it.