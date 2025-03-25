World Theatre Day: Theatrical screenings take centre stage at Vue Halifax this spring

To coincide with World Theatre Day this Thursday (March 27), Vue Halifax is bringing a selection of British productions to the big screen this spring.

Kicking things off is the National Theatre’s world premiere adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy masterpiece, Dr. Strangelove. This bold one-man stage version of the iconic film sees seven-time BAFTA Award winner Steven Coogan take on four different roles in this explosively humorous satire.

From Emmy winning Armando Iannucci (The Thick of It, Veep) and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley (The Upstart Crow), Dr. Strangelove follows the US government and an eccentric scientist as they scramble to avert global destruction after a rogue U.S. General triggers a nuclear attack...

Marking its 20th anniversary, the musical adaptation of the Academy Award winning Billy Elliot the Musical will be pirouetting onto the big screen from 30 March. Filmed at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London’s West End, it tells the story of a young boy in the 1980s who discovers a passion for ballet and dance, inspiring his family and his community. With the original creative team from the film and music from British legend Elton John, this funny and uplifting theatrical experience is not one to miss.

Arriving next month, the big screen debut of the Tony award-winning box office smash-hit SIX the Musical Live! heads to Vue for a one-off showstopping cinematic experience from 6 April. This global theatre phenomenon, filmed at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, reunites the original cast in a new take on the long-misunderstood wives of Henry VIII as they strut out of the shadow of their infamous husband to reclaim their own stories in their own words.

Finally, to mark National Shakespeare Day on 18 April, an all-star production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth brings an immersive take on the The Scottish Play to Vue – filmed especially for the big screen. Starring acting royalty David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) and Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, Criminal Record), catch Shakespeare’s beloved tragic tale masterfully performed at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

General Manager at Vue Halifax, Teresa Hussain, said: “World Theatre Day is a fantastic opportunity for us all to celebrate the magic and the marvel of theatre – in every shape it takes. We’re thrilled to offer theatre and musical fans the opportunity to catch some of the most acclaimed productions and performances all from the comfort of their local Vue venue.”

To find out more visit the Vue website.