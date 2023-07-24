19 shops we've loved and lost in Halifax over the years - according to Halifax Courier readers

There are a number of shops that we’ve loved and lost in Halifax over the years.
We asked Halifax Courier readers which ones they missed the most and here are some of the ones they picked.
1. Woolworths
Many readers shared that a shop they miss from Halifax's high street is Woolworths. Nowhere did it quite like Woolworths and if pick n mix wasn't your thing there were plenty of other things on offer. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Bradley's Records
A number of readers said that they miss Bradley's Records from the high street. The shop was located at the bottom of Halifax Borough Market. Photo: sb
3. Fred Wade's Bookshop
Fred Wade's bookshop was located on Rawson Street in Halifax and readers shared that they missed the shop. Photo: National World
4. JJB Sports
Now a Heron Foods, this building used to house JJB Sports. Selling a variety of sporting equipment and clothing, the brand was bought by Sports Direct in 2012. Photo: Charles Round