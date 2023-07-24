News you can trust since 1853
19 shops we've loved and lost in Halifax over the years - according to Halifax Courier readers

There are a number of shops that we’ve loved and lost in Halifax over the years.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 08:11 BST

We asked Halifax Courier readers which ones they missed the most and here are some of the ones they picked.

Many readers shared that a shop they miss from Halifax's high street is Woolworths. Nowhere did it quite like Woolworths and if pick n mix wasn't your thing there were plenty of other things on offer.

1. Woolworths

Many readers shared that a shop they miss from Halifax's high street is Woolworths. Nowhere did it quite like Woolworths and if pick n mix wasn't your thing there were plenty of other things on offer.

A number of readers said that they miss Bradley's Records from the high street. The shop was located at the bottom of Halifax Borough Market.

2. Bradley's Records

A number of readers said that they miss Bradley's Records from the high street. The shop was located at the bottom of Halifax Borough Market.

Fred Wade's bookshop was located on Rawson Street in Halifax and readers shared that they missed the shop.

3. Fred Wade's Bookshop

Fred Wade's bookshop was located on Rawson Street in Halifax and readers shared that they missed the shop.

Now a Heron Foods, this building used to house JJB Sports. Selling a variety of sporting equipment and clothing, the brand was bought by Sports Direct in 2012.

4. JJB Sports

Now a Heron Foods, this building used to house JJB Sports. Selling a variety of sporting equipment and clothing, the brand was bought by Sports Direct in 2012.

