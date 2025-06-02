'A big loss to our high street': Customers' dismay as Calderdale deli goes up for sale

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 17:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

One of Calderdale’s delis is looking for a new owner.

Mustard, on Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge, is open as usual but is up for sale.

Its owner has posted on social media that it is “time for a change”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s with some regret that I have decided to call it a day at Mustard,” he said.

Mustard is up for saleMustard is up for sale
Mustard is up for sale

“We will remain open until the right person/s are found to take over the lease. A brand new lease is to be negotiated with the potential buyer and landlord.

"This is a great opportunity for the right person with plenty of scope to extend the business or start a fresh new business.

“Lastly, and most importantly, I would like to thank all our valued customers for the support and all the staff that have been involved from day one when we opened as a restaurant through to the staff and customers that came when we transitioned to a deli.

"I couldn’t have made it this far without you all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Please no sympathy comments. Sometimes in life a fresh start is needed and that’s where I am!

"I’m looking forward to the next chapter.

"Also, a big thank you to my neighbours.

"Don’t forget we are open and trading as usual for the foreseeable future.

"I will be back, it won’t be around this area but I have plans to open something when I am able to so hopefully I will see some of you again.”

Customers have been expressing their dismay, with one posting: “Definitely a big loss to our high street!”

Another said: “Such a great loss to Sowerby Bridge.”

Related topics:CalderdaleSowerby Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice