Calderdale has welcomed a new tearoom and restaurant.

House of Vecolate is at 24 Wharf Street in the centre of Sowerby Bridge.

It opened on Saturday, offering “afternoon tea and fine dinning”.

Its social media says it is taking booking for Christmas parties, christenings, birthdays and corporate meetings.

The restaurant is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 4pm until 9pm in December, and the tearoom is open from noon until 5pm on those days.

Reservations are required and can be booked by emailing [email protected] or calling 07939 120867.