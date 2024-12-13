Afternoon tea in West Yorkshire: New tearoom and restaurant opens in centre of Calderdale town

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Calderdale has welcomed a new tearoom and restaurant.

House of Vecolate is at 24 Wharf Street in the centre of Sowerby Bridge.

It opened on Saturday, offering “afternoon tea and fine dinning”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its social media says it is taking booking for Christmas parties, christenings, birthdays and corporate meetings.

House of Vecolate has opened in Sowerby BridgeHouse of Vecolate has opened in Sowerby Bridge
House of Vecolate has opened in Sowerby Bridge

The restaurant is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 4pm until 9pm in December, and the tearoom is open from noon until 5pm on those days.

Reservations are required and can be booked by emailing [email protected] or calling 07939 120867.

Related topics:CalderdaleWest YorkshireSowerby Bridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice