American vintage shop marks first month in Hebden Bridge

American vintage shop opens up in Hebden Bridge

Located on Crown Street, the store specialises in imported American vintage clothing, whilst always keeping prices affordable.

The store differs from its sister stores, located in Preston and Clitheroe, which have been kilo sale shops since lockdown.

The first store was opened in September 2018 by Lisa and Matt who, after a trip to America, were so inspired that they knew they had to bring some of Los Angeles back home to the North so joined forces with friends from LA to begin to handpick vintage clothing.

Laura, who works in the new shop, said: “It’s been great to see such a diverse range of people rummaging through our shelves and reminiscing about different eras.

“I’ve never experienced such a welcoming community, so I feel like the shop couldn’t be better placed.”

Lisa agrees and said: “We have wanted a store in Hebden for years.

“We visit regularly and have always loved the feel of the place.

“The community spirit and indie presence has always drawn us to the town and our business was different to other retailers in the town whilst complimenting the existing shops, cafes and bars.

“It brings us incredible joy to re-home all of the pieces we pick and we always look forward to our finds becoming somebody else’s.